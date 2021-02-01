Early Registration for the NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show Ends Feb. 5

The NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show will convene in Orlando, Florida, March 28-31 at the Orange County Convention Center — offering in-person and virtual offerings to bring the trenchless industry to you. Early registration closes on Feb. 5.

Trenchless professionals from across the industry are brought together to help maximize their investment in trenchless technologies, services and applications. Attendees include public works, contractors, engineers, utility owners, damage prevention and industrial facility personnel.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The NASTT No-Dig Show blends education and technology through its diversified technical program, which features more than 150 peer-reviewed, high-quality technical papers, as well as opportunities for continuing educations units (CEUs). The topics focus on both the trenchless installation and rehabilitation industry.

This year the organizers are offering two registration options, in-person or on-demand. Joining in-person may look a bit different as the organizers have implemented COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure attendee health and safety, but still bringing the value attendees expect from the No-Dig Show.

There are more than 115 registered exhibitors that will be onsite and featured in the virtual exhibit showcase. At registration, onsite attendees will have the option to add on the virtual option so they can view any technical presentations they are unable to attend onsite.

On-demand attendees will have access to all the 150-plus pre-recorded technical presentations and the ability to learn more about each of the exhibitors through the virtual exhibit showcase.

These technical presentations will be available from April 1 to May 31, allowing for plenty of time to view as many presentations as attendees would like. CEUs will be available to all virtual attendees.

For more information on all onsite and virtual registration options, visit nodigshow.com/registration.

RELATED: 5th Annual Risk Management in Underground Construction Course Pivots to Virtual