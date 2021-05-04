ECA Adds BAUER MC 96, Berminghammer Lead Setup

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a leading distributor of specialty foundation equipment, is bringing the unique BAUER MC 96 Duty-Cycle Crane paired with hanging Berminghammer lead assembly to North America to allow its customers to achieve drilling depths of up to 150 feet (45 meters). Both ECA and ECA Canada will offer this rig to customers for sale or rental.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“ECA is thrilled to add this BAUER MC 96 Duty-Cycle Crane equipped with a Berminghammer leader and a powerful BAUER KDK 280S Rotary Head to our fleet,” says Director of BAUER Product Sales and Service Gordian Ulrich. “This rig can drill up to 150 ft of single-pass piles (CFA or FDP) in various diameters, which is 25 ft more than our BG 45 in the high-end CFA setup.”

When equipped with the 138-ft long (42-m) Berminghammer lead, BAUER’s 130-ton duty-cycle crane can reach depths of up to 150 ft (45 m). The specially adapted MC 96 mast geometry allows an operator to drill in single-pass mode using the complete mast length. This means that the 750-mm auger can achieve a depth of 115 ft (35 m) in a completely continuous drilling process. It is also possible to attach a Kelly extension to drill down an additional 33 ft (10 m).

This customized rig represents a partnership between two of the world’s leading manufacturers of foundation equipment. Berminghammer and BAUER Maschinen collaborated to develop this special lead setup specifically for the MC 96 series of duty-cycle cranes in 2020.

BAUER and Berminghammer also developed special joint kinematics to allow the lead itself to be rigged easily and quickly. No additional modifications are required to connect the Berminghammer lead to any MC duty-cycle crane.

In addition to the latest drilling features such as drill or pull assist, this MC 96 uses a standard BAUER KDK 280S Rotary Head, which is powered by the onboard Caterpillar C18 engine. This means that no additional power pack is required, which reduces noise levels and operating costs.

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. ECA is the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drilling Rigs, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drilling Rigs, RTG Piling Rigs, and BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems. ECA also distributes HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, DIGGA Dangle Drills, Olin Concrete Pumps, and KB International synthetic polymer slurry. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces.

RELATED: Roberts Takes Lead on Pile Driving Equipment at ECA