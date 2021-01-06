Roberts Takes Lead on Pile Driving Equipment at ECA

Mike Roberts has been promoted to Director of Pile Driving Technologies at Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a leading distributor of specialty foundation equipment, effective Jan. 1, 2021. He will continue to serve as Director of Pile Master Products for ECA subsidiary Foundation Hammers LLC.

Roberts will be responsible for all ECA and ECA Canada pile driving product related sales, service, training, and support in this newly created position. His duties will include forecasting, purchasing, sales, and technical support for all branches and subsidiaries. Roberts will focus on onshore and offshore diesel hammers and accessories; leads; vibratory hammers; hydraulic impact hammers, and air hammers.

Roberts will take the reins from Mike Elliott, who has dedicated 33 years to ECA, most recently serving as Director of Pile Driving Products. His wealth of knowledge will continue to benefit ECA and its customers through a sales mentoring and business development role.

“Mike has done a great job finding and implementing our new JuWei diesel hammer line, and his product knowledge has been a benefit to us all,” says ECA’s President/CEO Roy Kern. “I’m looking forward to our continued success in these product lines with Mike Roberts at the helm.”

