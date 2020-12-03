ECA to Offer Olin Pumps in Eastern U.S., Canada

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a leading distributor of specialty foundation equipment, has agreed to distribute the entire line of Olinpump concrete, shotcrete, and grout pumps in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada.

“Olin Pumps are a natural fit within our current lineup of world-class foundation equipment,” says Vice President – Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. “Our companies are perfectly aligned when it comes to values, quality of equipment, and commitment to service.”

Both ECA and ECA Canada Company will provide sales, rental, parts, and service for the entire lineup of Olin Pumps. These include Deep Foundation Ball Valve, Small Line Ball Valve, S-Tube, and Shotcrete S-Tube, which have a multitude of applications in the deep foundations and marine construction markets.

“I was flattered when I first got a call from Dave Johnston regarding the possibility of ECA adding Olin Pumps to the list of world-class brands it represents, and at the time, I had no idea as to the size and scope of the organization,” says Olinpump President Dave Swain. “I look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with ECA and its customers.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. We are the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drilling Rigs, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drilling Rigs, RTG Piling Rigs, and BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems. We also distribute HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, DIGGA Dangle Drills, Olin Pumps, and KB International synthetic polymer slurry. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces. Visit ecanet.com for the latest information on our ever-improving specialty foundation equipment solutions.

