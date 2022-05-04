ECA Announces Staff Promotions, New Hire

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) and ECA Canada Company, leading distributors of specialty foundation equipment, have announced staff changes at several branches in the United States and Canada.

Sarah Marshman has been promoted to parts and service manager at ECA Boston. After working her way through the ranks in the restaurant, medical, and veterinary industries, she was recruited as office manager when the branch opened in 2015.

She earned a promotion to office manager six months later by handling a diversity of responsibilities including administrative, rental, parts, and service. Marshman’s new role will require managing all aspects of ECA Boston’s parts and service while also managing office duties and reporting directly to the branch manager.

A self-described tomboy with a brother who works in the construction industry, Marshman knew she had found the right fit when joining ECA. She enjoys time in the field delivering parts and visiting customer jobsites, shops, and office locations across New England.

Marshman enjoys horseback riding, horse shows, guns/shooting, and being a loyal aunt to two nieces in her free time.

Chris Horne has accepted the position of service manager for ECA Canada Company. He has been a long-time fixture at the company, serving as shop foreman for the last five years, and service technician for 10 years. Horne supported the previous service manager by managing service technicians, fielding customer inquiries, overseeing and maintaining shop supply inventory, and assisting with loading and unloading trucks and assembling and disassembling BAUER drilling rigs with the mobile yard crane.

As service manager, Horne is now responsible for managing all aspects of the ECA Canada Service Department, including the management of technicians and satisfaction of customers.

ECA provided many opportunities for training and furthering Horne’s education within the industry. He attended college from 2015 to 2018 to become a crane operator, and in 2018, wrote the CFQ exam and became a licensed Red Seal 339A Hoisting Engineer-Mobile Crane Operator 1 Journeyman.

Horne enjoys all types of fishing, from land to boat, but his favorite is river fishing for trout.

Eric Shiring has been promoted from accounting manager to human resources manager. Stationed at ECA Pittsburgh, he will be responsible for human resources, benefits management, workers’ compensation, payroll, and safety. He previously managed various aspects of ECA’s finances.

Shiring earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California University of Pennsylvania in 2002. He enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, working on his home, following the Pittsburgh Steelers, and playing recreational sports in his free time.

Sam Simon has been named service manager for ECA Philadelphia. A former business owner, he comes to ECA after owning an HVAC service, installation, and repair business.

He started his career as a mechanic/technician, diagnosing, repairing, and servicing mechanical equipment. Sam began with cars, trucks, and buses and continued on to commercial and industrial HVAC equipment.

Simon’s passion for serving the community as the ministry leader for the Community Church of Folsom involves conducting weekly adult Bible study, leadership training, and serving as presentation team leader. He enjoys off-road adventuring, ATVs, 4x4s, hunting, fishing, and boating with his family. Simon also collects vintage military vehicles.

“These promotions are indicative of ECA’s incredible growth as we embark on our second century in business,” says ECA’s Vice President – Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. “The fact they are primarily promotions also reflects our identity as a family business that seeks first to promote from within.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. We are the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drilling Rigs, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drilling Rigs, RTG Piling Rigs, and BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems. We also distribute HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, DIGGA Dangle Drills, Olin Concrete Pumps, and KB International synthetic polymer slurry. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces.

