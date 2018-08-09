ECA Celebrates 100-year Anniversary

More than 400 attendees arrived in downtown Pittsburgh on the evening of June 1, 2018, to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a leading distributor of foundation construction equipment. The attendees represented industry leaders, family, and friends, from the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The event kicked off with a cocktail reception at the Heinz History Center amidst the symbols of Pittsburgh’s rich industrial heritage – a fitting location for a century-old supplier with local roots. The guests were then shuttled to the Omni William Penn Hotel for a formal sit-down dinner and dancing.

The highlights of the event included a colorful talk and slideshow presentation by CEO Roy Kern with photos and stories from the firm’s history; a few words from Roy’s father Al, who served as CEO from 1965 to 1986; entertaining comments from President and long-time employee Ben Dutton; and the presentation of engraved platters commemorating 100 years of business to the Kern family by Vice President of Sales & Marketing Jeff Harmston and Marketing Manager Kelly Simon. Highlights also included public recognition for past and present employees and business partners that made the momentous occasion possible.

“ECA’s 100-year anniversary wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of our loyal customers, dedication of our team, and the support of our families over the past century,” said Harmston. “Bringing everyone together to celebrate our mutual accomplishment was incredibly meaningful to all of us at ECA.”

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century. ECA is the exclusive distributor for BAUER Drills, Klemm Anchor and Micropile Drills, RTG Piling Rigs, BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems, Pileco Diesel Pile Hammers, HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, Grizzly Side Grip Vibros, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, and DIGGA Dangle Drills. ECA offers sales, rentals, service, and parts and training from nine facilities throughout the Eastern U.S. and Eastern Canadian Provinces.

