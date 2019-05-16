ECA Promotes Sciortino to Northeast Regional Sales Manager

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a leading distributor of specialty foundation equipment, has promoted Anthony Sciortino to Northeast Regional Sales Manager. He will manage all of the firm’s product lines in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Sciortino came to ECA when the company acquired New England Construction Products in 2015. He had been serving as a mechanic and sales representative at the time. Sciortino was named Sales Engineer in March 2015 and held that position up until now.

“Anthony is well-rounded with deep roots and in-depth knowledge of the New England market,” said Jeff Harmston, ECA’s Vice President – Sales and Marketing. “We’re looking forward to giving him greater responsibility to develop this region.”

Sciortino earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management at the University of Massachusetts. Although he enjoys golfing in summer and snowboarding in the winter, most of his free time is spent with family.

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada for more than a century.

