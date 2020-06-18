Alexandria Renew Enterprises has awarded EPC Consultants Inc. the Resident Engineering and Inspection Services contract for the RiverRenew Tunnel System Project in Alexandria, Virginia. The Tunnel System Project is part of Alexandria Renew Enterprises’ Long Term Control Program to control Combined Sewer Overflows to the Potomac River. The Tunnel System Project consists of:

Four new diversion structures on existing outfalls surrounding the Old Town District of Alexandria, Virginia

Four shafts with 35 to 65-ft ID and up to 130 ft in depth

A 12-ft ID tunnel in soft ground that is 11,500 ft in length located 115 to 160 ft below ground surface

2,500 lf of new 72-in. diameter interceptor pipeline

A new Tunnel Dewatering and Wet Weather Pumping Station with a capacity for 20-mgd tunnel dewatering and 130-mdg wet weather pumping

A relocated outfall and other near surface structures

A 2017 Virginia law requires the system to be operational by July 2025. The project is currently in procurement with three shortlisted Design-Build teams. Notice to Proceed for the selected team is expected in December 2020.

“Our Company’s objectives are guided by values of safety, excellence, ethics, and professionalism. We are excited to join Alexandria Renew’s team, transforming water and improving the quality of life for many years to come,” said Steve Wang, EPC President.

EPC Consultants is a program, project and construction management consulting firm based in San Francisco. Established in 1988, EPC offers a multi-disciplined team of professionals that manage all phases of construction projects. The firm focuses on major infrastructure projects including buildings, convention facilities, airports, treatment plants, tunnels, pipelines, water and wastewater facilities and mass transit projects. EPC’s diverse staff is comprised of construction management professionals, resident and office engineers, schedulers, cost engineers, estimators, inspectors, field engineers (architectural, civil, electrical and mechanical) and start-up engineers.

