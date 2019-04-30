Epiroc Introduces Fifth Generation Rig Control System

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, introduces the fifth generation of Rig Control System (RCS). RCS 5 is the next evolutionary step toward fully autonomous mining.

/**** Advertisement ****/

RCS 5 provides the next step for the mining industry from the automation program that brought autonomous drilling into a sustainable reality. Features such as Machine-to-Machine Communication, sharing real-time drill plan updates between drills, Auto Tower Angle and Integrated Camera View advanced awareness are some of the early features introduced.

Whether operating from a remote location or on-board the drill, the new and improved RCS 5 intuitive main menu creates a user-friendly experience that ultimately increases productivity. This new design allows the operator to focus on the task-at-hand and switch seamlessly between screens in a well-organized and dynamic environment.

RCS 5 with the new function Drill Plan Generator (DPG) allows for creating and editing drill plans on-board the rig or from a remote location quickly and easily.

The new Drilling Data Screen in RCS 5 features real-time depth and penetration rate feedback with histogram for easy in-hole monitoring.

“We’re excited to continue our automation journey, pushing the limits in sustainable productivity. Launching the RCS 5 platform will allow our customers and partners to further advance their operations, saving valuable time and dollars while increasing predictability and safety with either on board or autonomous operations” says Tyler Berens, Product Line Manager, Automation at Epiroc Drilling Solutions. “Autonomous operations began with RCS 4, wait until you see where we take it with RCS 5.”

RELATED: Epiroc Highlights Automation and Digital Solutions at SME 2019