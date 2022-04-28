Epiroc Introduces the New V Cutter

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, introduces the new V Cutter. With its V-shaped design, the latest drum cutter from Epiroc sets a new standard in trenching and quarrying. A seemingly simple solution with an extraordinary effectiveness – enabling energy savings of up to 40 percent.

“The efficiency issues connected with trenching have been met with advanced, but expensive solutions. We’re pleased to present an alternative that will save time and money in virtually every aspect, from investment to energy and wear on the carrier. And it’s all achieved by the angles of the drum,” said Gordon Hambach, Global Business Manager for Hydraulic Attachment Tools at Epiroc.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The reliability, robustness and ease of use of the Epiroc drum cutters have been taken to a new level with the VC 2000. Thanks to the V-shaped design, that enables a cut with a flat base, no material is left untouched between the drums. Where a regular drum cutter must move side to side to create an even trench, an approach that causes extra wear on the carrier arm, the VC 2000 can reach the same result by just going straight. It basically works like a bucket, which makes it easier to use, friendlier for the carrier and a lot less energy and time consuming. Taking the reduced downtime and maintenance into account makes the calculation even more attractive.

The distinguishing features of the classic Epiroc drum cutters, like the robust spur gears, adoptable high torque gear motor and the QuickSnap retaining system for fast and easy pick changing, are all to be found in the new VC 2000. It even comes with the Pro bracket, that leads all hydraulic hoses through the center of the extension arm and out of harm’s way, as standard. Mechanical and hydraulic rotatable brackets are also available as well as dust preventing water spraying system. HATCON, a monitoring system that keeps track of operating hours, location and service intervals and presents that data on virtually any screen via MyEpiroc is another option that will increase the overall effectiveness.

“Providing solutions that can help our customers reach new levels is rewarding, not the least when it comes to energy-saving and sustainability. They inspire us to constantly rethink all aspects of our offer, and VC 2000 is certainly a result of that,” concludes Hambach.

Click here to learn more.