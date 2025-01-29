Epiroc Launches Battery-Electric Scooptram ST10 G

By TBM Staff

Scooptram ST10 G brings Epiroc’s industry-leading benchmark in safety, productivity, and battery autonomy, to smaller drift sizes. Built on well-proven technology from the field, the underground loader is now added to Epiroc’s leading electrification portfolio, featuring a payload capacity of 10 tonnes – and up to 4 hours of drive time on a single battery charge.

“Scooptram ST10 G is a great choice for forward-thinking mines aiming to go electric in drift sizes down to 3.5 x 3.5 meters – with maintained control of their investment costs. Based on the reliable Scooptram ST1030 and paired with our proven electric drive train and battery system, the technology used in this 10 tonne loader already has thousands of hours from customer sites”, says Mary Zhu, Global Product Manager Scooptram.

With a nominal battery capacity of 270 kWh, the Scooptram ST10 G can operate up to 4 hours without stopping. The battery can be swapped if needed or benefit from on-board opportunity charging through a standardized CCS charging interface. The battery also features active and passive safety systems to meet the highest safety standards.

“Working with open standards and OEM agnostic solutions is an essential part of our electrification offering that makes the transition towards electrification easier for our customers. The electric infrastructure and chargers can support not only our own machines – but also other equipment in the mine, which is crucial to help accelerate the transformation towards more sustainable mining operations” says Mattias Petterson, Global Portfolio Manager Loaders.

Compared to a traditional diesel-powered underground loader, one single battery-electric Scooptram ST10 G can lower CO2 emissions with up to 262 000 kg per year. At the same time, toxic gases, heat, and noise are significantly reduced for operators working in the mine. Adding to that, the overall efficiency of the powerful electric drivetrain reduces maintenance cost and improves productivity.

The Scooptram ST10 G also improves ergonomics and overview by introducing a large 10-inch touch display inside the FOPS/ROPS approved cabin. This gives operators easy access to battery status from the on-board battery management system, as well as other machine data.