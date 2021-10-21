Finalists Announced for 2021 ITA Tunnelling Awards

After the success of the 6 first editions of the ITA Tunnelling and Underground Space awards, in Switzerland, Singapore, France, China, USA and last year as a digital event, the ITA Awards 2021 will be this year again a digital event. The event last year gathered altogether 700 participants with an exhibition with 8 sponsors. This digital event has been a success allowing people that generally do not participate to take part in the celebration of the tunneling industry success.

The finalists have been unveiled. The digital award winners will be celebrated on Dec., 2, 2021. Here are the finalists:

“MAJOR PROJECT OF THE YEAR” (WITH A BUDGET OVER 500 M€)

Ismailia Tunnels under Suez Canal, Egypt

Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) Putrajaya Line Underground Works, Malaysia

Shantou Bay Tunnel Project, China

“PROJECT OF THE YEAR” (WITH A BUDGET BETWEEN 50 AND 500 M€)

Large-diameter shield tunnel engineering project in karst strata of sea area, China

Ping’an Tunnel on Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway, China

South extension of the metro Line 14 in Paris – GC02 contract, France

“PROJECT OF THE YEAR INCL. RENOVATION” (WITH A BUDGET UP TO 50 M€)

Long Term Recycled Water Release Plan Stage 1 – Gold Coast Seaway, Australia

Relocation of Shatin Sewage Treatment Works into Caverns Hong Kong, China

Tangjiawan Dananshan Emergency Shelter Project, China

“TECHNICAL INNOVATION OF THE YEAR”

A cloud based intelligent system for fully automated real-time design of tunnel supporting system, China

MISSIONOS for the Shaft & Tunnel Excavation Monitoring System for the DTSS2 Project, Singapore

O’Dive PRO services: decompression procedures monitoring, France

Riachuelo Lote 3 – Innovative method for the construction of sea outfall projects – The Risers Concept, Argentina

Virtual Master Rings, Replacing a tradition, Germany

“BEYOND ENGINEERING”

Is shield tunneling spoil a waste? A novel solution says no, China

Xueshan No.1 Tunnel Project of Huashixia- Dawu Highway, China

“INNOVATIVE AND CONTRIBUTING UNDERGROUND SPACES”

Fuxin Parking Lot of Shenzhen Rail Transit Line 14, China

Lefdal Mine Data Center The Norwegian Solution – where scale and flexibility meet resiliency, Norway

“YOUNG TUNNELLER OF THE YEAR”

Chiranjib Sarkar, India

Gianluca Comin, Italy

Keith Bannerman, Australia

Michael Mains, Canada

Nick Hatzibousios, Australia

Zhuanzhuan Zhang, China

