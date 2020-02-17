First of Two Tunnels Complete Under Las Vegas Convention Center

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) on Feb. 14 announced that the excavation of the first of its two tunnels under the Las Vegas Convention Center is now complete. The tunnels, being built by The Boring Company, will comprise an underground people mover system under the sprawling convention center campus.

The 40-ft deep tunnels are part of a system that includes three three passenger stations. The project is part of $1.52 billion expansion and renovation program underway by LVCVA. It is expected that the system will use Tesla electric vehicles to shuttle convention-goers across the 200-acre campus in about one minute, according to LVCVA. Currently the walk takes 30 minutes. The system is projected to carry 4,400 people per hour.

“This marks an important milestone in the future of transportation,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president. “Las Vegas is proud to lead the way as the first and only destination to offer an underground transportation solution for moving visitors throughout our convention center.”

The TBM will be transported back to the launch pit to begin a parallel drive. Tunneling on the $52.5 million underground transportation system began on Nov. 15 and plans are for it to be operational by January 2021.

