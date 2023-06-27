First Stone Laid in Rome’s Venezia Station Project

The laying of the first stone of the future Venezia Station of Line C was celebrated in the heart of Rome on June 22. Commissioned by Roma Metropolitane and under construction by Metro C S.c.p.a

consortium led by Webuild and Vianni Lavori, the line will be the first in the Italian capital to have driverless trains. The ceremony, which marked the start of construction of the station, was attended by Italian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini; Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri; Extraordinary Commissioner for Line C Maria Lucia Conti; and City of Rome Council Member for Mobility Eugenio Patanè, all of whom were welcomed at the site by Webuild Chief Executive Pietro Salini along with officials from Roma Metropolitane, Metro C S.c.p.a. and Vianini Lavori.

The Venezia Station is a unique engineering challenge in light of its location amid historic monuments and museums where there is a constant flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic, which will continue uninterrupted during construction.

Located at the center of the piazza of the same name, the station will have eight levels below ground and three entrances: two leading to Palazzo Venezia and Auditoria di Adriano with escalators and a bank of elevators, and another towards Vittoriano with an open staircase. In total, there will be 27 escalators. Each level will cover 4,500 square meters, with the bottom one reaching a depth of approximately 45 meters.

Meanwhile, the containment walls that will facilitate excavation work will be up to 85 meters deep. The station’s location will make it a hub for the museums in the area. At the top level, the public will have access to Palazzo Venezia and the Auditoria di Adriano, and the archeological area of the Imperial Fora. The station will also provide access to the Vittoriano.

The Venezia Station will also serve as an archeological museum, with the first level dedicated to artifacts uncovered during the excavation. An estimated 66,000 cubic metres of ground are expected to be dug for archeological purposes. Discoveries have already been made, including the Auditoria di Adriano, one of the most significant in recent times. The construction techniques that have been adopted and the protocols taken for archeological research with Rome’s Superintendency will not only safeguard this heritage but also create an opportunity for the Line C.

The line will be a total of 26 kilometers in length and have 29 stations. Some 19 kilometers of it is already in operation, with 22 stations between Montecompatri/Pantano to the east and San Giovanni near the center.

Section T3 between San Giovanni and Colosseo/Fori Imperiali is under construction, with the tunnels having been completed up to the site of the future Venezia Station. Meanwhile, the stations of Porta Metronia and Colosseo/Fori Imperiali are under construction and expected to be delivered by the second half of 2024.

The section beyond Venezia Station towards Clodio/Mazzini and four more stations are being designed. An estimated 1,500 suppliers, 98% Italian, are so far involved. In addition to the future section to Clodio/Mazzini, another is being considered from Clodio to Farnesina with two more stations.

Interconnections with Line A have been made at the San Giovanni Station, while other junctions are planned for Colosseo on Line B, Venezia for the future Line D, and Ottaviano on Line A. Line C will encourage the removal of 400,000 vehicles from city streets every day, helping avoid up to 310,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Line C will have a driverless train system like the ones being built elsewhere by Webuild. In Milan, it is developing the M4, known as the blue line. It is already open between the Linate city airport and Dateo Station, and soon other stations such as San Babila and Piazza Tricolore will open, making the journey from the city airport to the historic center a question of minutes. In Riyadh, Webuild is working on Line 3, the longest of the metro network being developed across the city, covering approximately 42 kilometers with 22 stations.

