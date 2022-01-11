George A. Fox Conference Postponed to May 10, 2022

The George A Fox Conference has been rescheduled for May 10, 2022. The conference with a 21-year tradition in the tunneling and underground construction industry, was scheduled to return to New York City on Jan. 19, however the rapid spread of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant forced the change in plans. For those who have already registered, your registration will be transferred to May 10. If you have scheduling conflicts with the new date, simply contact SME customer service at 303-948-4200, or by email at cs@smenet.org.

For those who attend the conference in May, they can expect the same high-quality programming. The one-day conference will include project updates, strategies for overcoming challenges and discussions about critical industry issues including workforce challenges and diversity and inclusion. It is also an opportunity for attendees to reconnect with colleagues.

Robert Palermo from GZA is the chair of the 2022 conference. He and the Fox Conference committee that includes deep-dive presentations on; A New Approach for Delivering Amtrak’s B&P Tunnel Replacement Program, I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Expansion And Crossings Under the Hudson: The Story of the Holland and Lincoln Tunnel.

The program includes a keynote presentation from Nuria Fernandez, Administrator from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Fernandez was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the 15th Administrator of FTA. She was previously Deputy Administrator and senior FTA official. With more than 35 years of experience, Fernandez made a name for herself as an inspiring leader in the transportation industry. She came to FTA after serving as general manager and CEO of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

“We are very excited for her to speak at the conference,” said Palermo. “We feel this is a good way to develop a stronger relationship with the FTA and our members so that both sides and better understand each other. I think both sides, government and industry, will be able to learn a lot from each other.”