GHH Establishes New Service Base at BAT Plant

GHH, a manufacturer of machinery for mining and tunneling, will establish a new service base for its customers in the heart of the German potash and salt mining industry.

The Gelsenkirchen-based company entered into the business activities of BAT Bohr- und Anlagentechnik GmbH in the village of Krayenberggemeinde on Oct. 1. Through their subsidiary GSE Europe GmbH they took over the fixed assets of BAT, which will soon be renamed and continued at the site as BAT Bergbau Service GmbH. The company currently has 25 employees.

With this step, GHH wants to provide its German customers with comprehensive services quickly and reliably. This mainly involves repair work, the construction of spare parts and parts logistics. GHH is also considering making the site the center for its special-purpose machinery manufacturing operations.

“This will not only expand our range of services, but also continue a traditional location in this mining region which is so important for Germany,” said Dr. Jan Petzold, CEO of the GHH Group.

In the end, BAT saw itself challenged to continue its business operations. Thanks to GHH’s commitment, there are good prospects for further growth in the region. Current and future customers should benefit. “A win-win situation”, said Petzold. GHH is one of the leading manufacturers in the industry and is active on all continents. The company, which is part of the Schmidt Kranz Group, supplies practically everything in rock logistics that drives on wheels.

