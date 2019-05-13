Grouting Fundamentals & Current Practice Course Set for Munich

Established in 1979, the renowned Grouting Fundamentals & Current Practice short course has provided unique professional training and education to thousands of grouting professionals worldwide.

/**** Advertisement ****/

This four-day course covers pressure grouting as a method to improve geotechnical properties of soils and rock masses, with special focus on mechanisms, theories, and practical applications of grouting to ground densification and strengthening, permeability reduction and groundwater cutoffs. The curriculum has been developed specifically for Owners, Regulators, Consultants and Contractors seeking increased competence concerning the applications of pressure grouting to a broad array of geo-structural construction and remediation techniques.

The course will be held Sept. 16-19 at Bundeswehr University in Munich, Germany. For information, visit the course website.

RELATED: Dates Set for 2019 Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course