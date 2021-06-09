Grydale Mobile Dust Collectors Enter U.S. Market

Silicosis is the most common occupational lung disease worldwide, with an estimated 2 million construction workers in the United States having been exposed to Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS). Among those, an estimated 840,000 have worked in environments that exceed the Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL).

As dust control regulations and public interest in workplace safety increases, market demand for dust control solutions is on the rise. At both the federal and local level, regulations including those by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) are being enforced to protect workers in a variety of industries such as tunneling, mining, abrasive blasting, bulk material handling, excavation, civil construction and demolition.

Grydale is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) developing a global reputation for revolutionizing approaches to dust extraction and ventilation design. Their internationally patented range of mobile dust collection units are designed to help meet regulations without sacrificing project efficiency. Machines operate alongside excavation equipment such as roadheaders, surface miners, trenchers, profilers and rock hammers to provide effective dust collection at source.

Currently over 125 mobile Grydale dust collection units are working above and below ground on key Australasian infrastructure projects including WestConnex (Sydney), Sydney Metro (Sydney), Metro Tunnel (Melbourne), and City Rail Link (Auckland). A commitment to innovation is key to their success says owner Andrew Fanning: “Significant investment in research and development combined with extensive product use and independent testing has allowed us to internationally patent a unique, proven product that can transform industrial dust collection on a global scale.”

Grydale began their international expansion in 2019 with Grydale Europe (headquartered in the UK), followed by Grydale Canada a year later. In 2021, Grydale USA opened to offer sales and rental options to the North American market, with a fleet of units arriving stateside next month. “Agility is a key component of Grydale’s approach, and one of the reasons that attracted me to the business. Because of this, we are well-positioned to support project authorities and contractors in our region seeking to improve jobsite safety and productivity,” says Craig Allan, Vice President of Sales & Operations, Grydale USA.

Grydale USA will debut at the Rapid Excavation Tunneling Conference (RETC) in Las Vegas from June 13-16, 2021, and plans to continue educating the market through conferences and onsite demonstration days in the coming year. Learn more at www.grydaleusa.com.

