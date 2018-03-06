GZA Acquires Emery & Garrett Groundwater Investigations LLC

GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services, today announced the acquisition of Emery & Garrett Groundwater Investigations LLC. (EGGI), a New Hampshire-based firm focused on groundwater exploration, development, management, and protection. The acquisition of EGGI strengthens GZA’s position as a premier provider of water-related services.

Serving the State of New Hampshire and the eastern United States for the past 28 years, EGGI has been recognized regionally and nationally, including by the EPA, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and the National Association of Groundwater Scientists and Engineers, for providing technical leadership in the field of groundwater exploration, development and protection. EGGI will operate as a division of GZA and will maintain its current leadership as well as its office in Meredith, New Hampshire.

The EGGI team will continue to provide consulting services to municipal utilities, public water authorities, hospitals, universities, Fortune 500 companies, developers, counties and state and federal agencies, with additional services now available to these clients as a result of GZA’s comprehensive practice areas.

“The EGGI team is one of the most respected and sought-after groundwater experts in the Eastern United States, and this acquisition enables GZA to expand our water services and client base,” said Bill Hadge, CEO of GZA. “As demand for sustainable groundwater resources continues to increase, the ability to identify and develop previously undiscovered groundwater supplies will become ever more important.”

Hadge added, “One of the most significant indicators of the quality of professional service that EGGI delivers is that every client the firm has provided professional services for since its 1989 founding has continued to use EGGI for additional and follow-up groundwater investigation initiatives.’’

James M. Emery, President and CEO of EGGI, said: “Joining GZA will empower EGGI to scale up our reach and impact, while continuing to deliver to all our clients the level of service and the innovative solutions they’ve come to expect from EGGI. Everyone at EGGI is excited to join the dynamic, growing, and industry-leading team at GZA.”

EGGI was most recently a wholly owned subsidiary of NextWater LLC.

RELATED: GZA Acquires Melick-Tully and Associates