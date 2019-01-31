Hayward Baker Expands with New Office Facility in Phoenix

Hayward Baker Inc., North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, announces the opening of a new office location in Phoenix, Arizona.

The new Phoenix office will help further Hayward Baker’s organic growth in this market with an improved local presence that supports public, commercial, and industrial clients, and serves as a resource to the design community to address challenging geotechnical site conditions, provide comprehensive geotechnical construction solutions, and deliver enhanced services to this region.

The new office is located at affiliate Case Foundation Company’s existing location at 4050 East Cotton Center Blvd #10 in Phoenix. Hayward Baker and Case Foundation are a part of the connected companies of Keller, the world leader in geotechnical solutions. Former Western Region Ground Improvement Operations Manager Thayne Harris assumes the role of Area Manager for the Phoenix office. As the primary Hayward Baker contact for area customers, he can be contacted via phone at 480-569-6000 or by email at TPHarris@HaywardBaker.com.

Thayne Harris has been with Hayward Baker over 30 years. He brings nearly 10 years of management experience with another 25 under various roles specializing in ground modification.

Hayward Baker previously covered work remotely from both the California ground improvement and Las Vegas branches. This new office complements the existing Case office that has been successful in Phoenix for over 20 years. Together, the companies will offer expanded geotechnical solutions to clients in the Phoenix market. Recent Phoenix-area projects performed by Hayward Baker illustrate the wide range of design-build services the company provides. Among these include:

• Morenci Mine – Hayward Baker provided a cutoff wall at a large copper mine in Greenlee County, AZ representing one of the largest copper reserves in the US using 8-foot-diameter holes using slurry and casing through large boulders.

• Highway 202 – The area between Power and Gilbert Roads in Mesa, AZ was experiencing distress because of varying depth of landfill. Hayward Baker installed 3-foot-diameter soil mix columns in a triangular pattern to depth up to 34 feet to mitigate future settlement.

• Northern Arizona University – A hub off campus in Flagstaff, AZ required deep foundations due to varying soil conditions. With Hayward Baker’s design-build approach, a foundation system of spread footings bearing on soil improved with Vibro Piers® was installed, treating the upper 10 to 25 feet of compressible soils and permitting an increased allowable bearing pressure.

• Rio Salado Commerce Park, LLC – This location at the northeastern corner of the Salt River’s north bank and 24th Street in Phoenix, AZ was used as a mine for extracting sand, gravel, and cobbles. Deep dynamic compaction (DDC) was completed with two passes; each pass received multiple drops of a 30-ton tamper dropped from 80 feet high.

Please contact Senior Vice President Kyle E. Camper at KECamper@HaywardBaker.com or 619-443-3891 with any questions.

RELATED: Hayward Baker, Moretrench NY Metro Offices Merge