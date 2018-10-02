Hayward Baker Provides Custom Solution for Florida Casino

Over the course of a year, Hayward Baker (HBI) exceeded the client’s expectations by consistently completing all aspects of the work ahead of schedule during the construction of the Hard Rock Casino Tunnel in Hollywood, Florida.

HBI provided a customized solution consisting of multiple techniques to address the project’s specific needs all under one contract, providing an economical and efficient program.

The $1.8 billion expansion of The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Hard Rock Casino includes an iconic, guitar-shaped 36-story hotel tower and resort, and various low-level structures housing resort amenities. The design included construction of a complex 800-ft long valet tunnel to facilitate smooth traffic flow.

A 125-ft long section of the tunnel ran beneath an existing multi-story parking garage with just 16 ft of clearance, requiring an alternate design approach to the traditional sheet pile-driving technique. Additional headroom constraints were created by an existing $8 million, 200-ft long television screen adjacent to the garage entrance.

HBI designed and installed approximately 1,350 running ft of internally braced sheet pile earth retention in open headroom tunnel areas. In the areas with headroom constraints, HBI designed and constructed about 250 running ft of 5 to 10-ft thick, maximum 16-ft deep, H-beam reinforced soilcrete gravity walls. The overall scope of HBI’s contract also included vibro compaction and vibro replacement ground improvement performed under several low-rise structures and installation of micropiles in low headroom areas to support new heavy foundations. Sister Keller company HJ Foundation also installed an auger cast foundation system for the tower structure.

PROJECT FACTS