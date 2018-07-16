Herrenknecht Hosts Vocational Training Workshop

On Saturday, July 7, 2018, Herrenknecht invited students and their families to an information day on vocational training in its training workshop. Together with their parents, around 300 boys and girls took the opportunity to look behind the scenes at the Schwanau, Germany, tunneling technology company and learn about the diverse training opportunities. At 15 stations, the 10 different apprenticeship occupations in the industrial, technical and commercial areas as well as three options for joining the company while studying were presented in a practical setting. With hands-on activities, the visitors were able to experience the respective vocation up close and have a go themselves.

Manufacturing arose out of metal, answering exciting questions in an IT quiz, having a go at designing a technical drawing or applying a soldering iron – the youngsters were delighted with the various offerings and the state-of-the-art machine park in the training workshop. The participants also used the opportunity to get first-hand information from the approximately 50 Herrenknecht apprentices about their experiences at the company. In addition, the instructor team was available for questions. Even the boss, Dr.-Ing. E.h. Martin Herrenknecht, came by in person.

“During the information day we enable potential junior employees to get a glimpse of the world of work and get to know our company,” says Herrenknecht Training Manager Klaus Himmelsbach. “Of course, it is a special bonus when the boss himself comes by. We are always on the lookout for good technical personnel and have the ambition of taking over our apprentices after their vocational training.”

Furthermore, an introductory day was held for the 56 new apprentices and their parents, who will commence their apprenticeship at Herrenknecht in September 2018. With a total of up to 180 apprenticeships, Herrenknecht is one of the largest vocational training companies in the region. Herrenknecht apprentices are regularly honored with prizes at vocational college and university graduation ceremonies.

RELATED: Herrenknecht TBM Breaks Through on Bossler Tunnel