HNTB Names Bauer Tunnel Practice Lead-West Region

HNTB Corp., announced a new leadership role on its national tunnel and underground team. Anthony Bauer, PE, was named tunnel practice lead for the West Region. Bauer is based in Los Angeles and serves clients throughout the West.

Bauer joined the firm in 2019, previously serving as national tunnel practice operations manager-West. He joins Raymond Sandiford, PE, in the East Region and Mark Stephani, PE, in the Central Region as HNTB’s regional tunnel leads.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“This new role reflects the depth of project delivery and technical excellence Tony brings to HNTB’s tunnel and underground engineering practice group and our clients,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “He continues to build HNTB’s in-depth experience in providing innovative solutions through managing risks inherent to major complex tunneling projects primarily in the transit, rail, highway, aviation and water resources markets.”

Bauer is experienced in conventional and mechanical tunneling methods for transportation projects in highly congested urban areas. His experience spans the entire project lifecycle — feasibility design, conceptual engineering, detailed design, program management, construction and rehabilitation — and multiple contracting methods, including design-bid-build, design-build and public-private partnership.

Bauer’s high-profile, complex underground projects expertise includes working with clients such as Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Virgin Hyperloop One, California High-Speed Rail, London Underground, Sound Transit (Seattle), Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and others.

Bauer earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He is a licensed professional engineer. In addition to the practical experience, he has published papers at the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association World Tunnel Congress (2015), Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (2013) and World Tunnel Congress (2013).

RELATED: Stephani Joins HNTB’s National Tunnel and Underground Team