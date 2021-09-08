HNTB Promotes Lester to Office Leader in Arlington, VA

Chris Lester, PE, an industry veteran with nearly 30 years of public and private sector experience, has been promoted to office leader for HNTB Corporation’s Arlington, Virginia, office.

Lester most recently served as deputy office leader overseeing more than 250 professionals and the expansion from two offices to six offices in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia (DMVW) geographies. Prior to that, Lester served in various leadership roles supporting and leading key growth initiatives including serving as the transportation department manager, transportation group director, office sales manager and client service team leader.

“Chris is a focused, people-centered leader who has built trusted relationships with key clients, industry professionals and his fellow colleagues,” said Michelle Dippel, president of HNTB’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “His client-focused approach, track record of success in the DMVW and passion for staff development will enable HNTB to continue to assist clients in the region with their most impactful projects.”

Lester has served as Transportation Committee Chair for ACEC Metropolitan Washington and is actively involved in the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA). He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Purdue University.

HNTB works on some of the most significant projects in the region, including the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge/South Capitol Corridor project in Washington D.C, I-95 Express Lanes projects, MTA Purple Line in Maryland, and General Engineering Consultant for the Department of Highways and West Virginia Turnpike Authority in West Virginia.

