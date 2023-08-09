In Memoriam: Juan A. Gutierrez, JAG Companies

By TBM Staff

Juan A. Gutierrez, chairman of JAG Companies Inc., passed away on July 30, 2023.

Born in Camaguey, Cuba in 1948, he migrated to the United States as a child. Gutierrez attended Newark College of Engineering.

After three years of working for the City of Paterson and seven years with Cruz Construction Co., in 1978 he founded his own civil construction company, performing work in sewer and water pipelines throughout New Jersey.

Over the years, the company expanded its capabilities and geographic reach and acquired additional construction companies. Gutierrez was the chairman of JAG Companies, Inc., whose entities include Northeast Remsco Construction and Caldwell Marine International, both based in Wall Township, New Jersey and Huxted Trenchless based in Texas.

The companies perform a variety of civil construction work including pipelines, tunnels, directional drills, bridges, highways, treatment plants, rail stations and specializing in the installation of submarine cables. These companies presently work throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Gutierrez has served as past president and executive board member of the Utility and Transportation Contractors Association of New Jersey; former regional vice president of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA); executive committee member of the General Contractors of New York; and as a member of The Moles. He also previously served as vice chairman of the Cuban American National Foundation and board member.

Together, Juan and Marta Gutierrez have raised a family of four sons and one daughter. The family has grown with the addition of eight grandchildren and several grandnieces and nephews.

Services for Gutierrez were held Aug. 2 at St. Mary’s in Colts Neck, New Jersey and Aug. 4 at St. Agnes in Key Biscayne, Florida.