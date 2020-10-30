InnoTrans Postponed until 2022

Due to the constantly changing situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lack of planning certainty, InnoTrans is to be postponed until 2022. After consulting with international market players and leading associations this was decided upon by Messe Berlin. The thirteenth edition of the world’s leading trade fair for transport technology will take place from Sept. 20-23, 2022, in Berlin.

”The decision to postpone InnoTrans until 2022 was very difficult,“ said Dr. Christian Göke, chief executive officer of Messe Berlin. ”Ultimately, the decisive factors were a lack of planning certainty and the forecast for the pandemic in the months to come. In the current situation no one can predict with sufficient certainty whether the overall conditions will permit the use of our rail track display in April 2021 for example, and the holding of a leading international trade fair such as InnoTrans.” The presentation of new trains on the approximately 3,000 meters of rail track is a unique selling point of InnoTrans and the hallmark of its quality.

”Together with the leading industry players we have decided that InnoTrans can fulfil its quality expectations only with international participation and in its customary form. In agreement with all the stakeholders we have therefore decided to postpone the event again, in order to guarantee the high quality of InnoTrans as the industry’s leading marketing platform, both now and above all in the long term, and to provide planning certainty for all the players involved,“ said Matthias Steckmann, director of Mobility & Services.

InnoTrans will now take place on its next regular dates from Sept. 20-23, 2022. The mobility trade fair MES Expo will be taking place on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds already from Nov. 9-11, 2021. The trade fair concept covers all forms of transport and targets the electronics supply industry. The B2B trade fair offers exhibitors and trade visitors from the rail, utility vehicle and automotive industries an intermodal platform for a global, interdisciplinary exchange of information. The supporting program is organized by the VDB, DVF, ZVEI and Deutsche Bahn. Additional information on the postponement of InnoTrans can be found online here.

About InnoTrans

InnoTrans is the world’s leading trade fair for transport technology and takes place every two years in Berlin. At the last event 3,062 exhibitors from 61 countries presented the global rail industry’s innovations to 153,421 trade visitors who came from 149 countries. The five segments at InnoTrans are Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors and Tunnel Construction. InnoTrans is organized by Messe Berlin. The thirteenth edition of InnoTrans will take place on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 20 to 23 September 2022. More details are available online at www.innotrans.com.