ISOCARP-ITACUS Young Professionals Think Deep Program

Together with its global partner ITACUS (the International Tunnelling Association‘s Committee on Underground Space), the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) has published “Think Deep: Planning, Development and Use of Underground Space in Cities,” a book containing five case studies by planners on underground space.

ISOCARP and ITACUS would like to continue the co-operation with a sequel to this book containing up to five real-life examples of planning for an urban underground future showcasing various cities. The core idea is to combine the proven methodology of ISOCARP’s Young Professionals Planning Program (YPPP) with the concept of working cross-disciplinarily on underground planning issues. The results of the foreseen five Young Professional’s Think Deep Program (YPTDP) case studies will be collated into a follow-up publication to Think Deep and presented at the ITA WTC, ISOCARP World Congresses and the ACUUS World Congress. ISOCARP already organised two programs (Glasgow and Wroclaw) and is actively looking for another three cities.

ITACUS sees ISOCARP’s YPPP as an ideal example of how to actively involve ITA Young Members and make them part of a cross-disciplinary cooperation with ISOCARP Young Planners. It ties in directly with the co-operation the ITA Young Members are seeking with the ITA committees and more specifically, to the new ITACUS joint activity group on a program for young members. ITACUS is therefore now actively setting up of a Young Professional’s Think Deep Program for young members (YPTDP), working together with ISOCARP. The core idea is to combine the proven methodology of ISOCARP’s YPPP with the concept of working cross-disciplinarily on underground planning issues.

