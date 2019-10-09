ITA Presents Publication on Handling, Treatment and Disposal of Spoil

The ITA report N°21 titled “Handling, Treatment and Disposal of Tunnel Spoil Materials” was presented this year at the WTC 2019 in Naples.

Handling, treatment and disposal of tunnel muck is today a fundamental issue in a tunnel project. Considering the potential cost reduction, possible income, and environmental effects of tunnel muck, disposal is an essential issue of the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of a tunnel project.

This report on excavated material from tunnels and underground caverns belongs to a set of reports from ITA’s Working Group 15 on “Underground Construction and the Environment.” It also benefits from the considerable reports and input from Working Group 14 – Mechanized Tunnelling.

The report can be downloaded from the following link : https://about.ita-aites.org/

