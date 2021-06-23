ITA Seeking Nominations for 7th Edition of Tunnelling Awards

The 7th edition of the ITA Tunnelling and Underground Space Awards has officially begun. Since 2015, the international competition seeks and rewards remarkable achievements within the tunneling industry. Organized by the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, which gathers 78 Member Nations and 300 corporate and individual members, the event both showcases the latest innovations, techniques and methods implemented in underground construction and offers a global overview of ongoing projects all over the world. Due to recent global pandemic which impacted international travels, this edition will be held online through a dedicated platform.

Since 2015, submissions can be made through different categories showing essential aspects of tunneling industry. Over the past years, underground space has been identified as a crucial lever to build resilient urban environments and tackle impacts of climate change. Sustainability and ethics have become the driving forces behind all underground projects, and to reflect this ITA has added a new category “Beyond Engineering: Making Underground Works Projects Even Better.”

There are eight categories in total:

MAJOR PROJECT OF THE YEAR – OVER €500 MILLION

PROJECT OF THE YEAR – BETWEEN €50 MILLION & €500 MILLION

PROJECT OF THE YEAR INCL. RENOVATION – UP TO €50 MILLION

TECHNICAL INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

BEYOND ENGINEERING – MAKING UNDERGROUND WORKS PROJECTS EVEN BETTER

ODDITIES OF THE UNDERGROUND

INNOVATIVE & CONTRIBUTING UNDERGROUND SPACES

YOUNG TUNNELLER OF THE YEAR

Nominations are being accepted through June 30. For more information, visit the ITA Tunnelling and Underground Space Awards website: https://awards.ita-aites.org/

