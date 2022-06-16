Keller Announces Recent Staffing Changes in North America

Keller has announced new branch and area managers in North America.

Ray Franz was promoted to Area Manager of Northern California. With over 30 years of experience in geotechnical consulting and specialty construction, Franz has worked with micropiles, auger cast piles, anchors, dynamic compaction, rigid inclusions, vibro compaction, and various types of grouting. Franz started with Keller in 2003 and most recently worked as a Pre-Construction Manager in Chicago, focusing on ground improvement opportunities. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor’s in civil engineering and Purdue University with a master’s in geotechnical engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in nine states and was elected to the Academy of Geo-Professionals. Franz is a member of the Geo-Institute of ASCE and the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI). He has also served as past Chair of the Illinois Section of ASCE Geotechnical Group. He is a current member of DFI’s Ground Improvement Committee.

Jose Martinez has been promoted to Branch Manager within Texas. Martinez has worked at Keller for over 17 years in various roles from project manager to operations. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and a master’s degree in manufacturing management from the University of Michigan. Before working in the construction industry, Martinez worked for General Motors and Dupont, learning about Lean and earning his Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. He is a member of Associated Builders and Contractors, DFI, American Shotcrete Association, and ADSC.

Justin Lewis has been promoted to Branch Manager for the Great Lakes/Chicago region. Lewis started with Keller in 2008 after completing his bachelor’s and master’s in Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During his time at Keller, Lewis has held roles from field engineer to project executive. His work has focused on jet grouting, sheet piling, soldier beams and lagging, tieback anchors, internal bracing, driven piles, and micropiles.