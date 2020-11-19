Keller Announces the Creation of Keller Women in Construction

As part of Keller’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, an employee resource group, Keller Women in Construction (KWIC) has been created.

KWIC is a company-wide initiative that offers women an opportunity to share thoughts, resources, and ideas to promote professional development within the organization and construction industry. KWIC sponsors events including webinars, networking functions, mentoring, and community outreach to local schools.

Chair of the Steering Committee Joy Oseni states, “We want women to see that they can maximize their full potential at Keller by creating a more inclusive environment where they feel supported, respected, and heard.”

President of Keller North America James Hind has pledged his full support for this initiative stating, “Whilst we are committed to diversity and inclusiveness, women remain underrepresented amongst both Keller employees and the construction industry. I fully believe the formation of KWIC is a significant step in addressing this issue.”

For more information please contact Joy Oseni at KWIC@keller-na.com.

