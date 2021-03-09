Keller Expands Presence in Montreal

Keller announced a new office in Montreal, Quebec, following an agreement to acquire the local TreviGroup assets. The acquisition furthers Keller’s commitment to the Quebec and Eastern Canadian markets supporting public, commercial, and industrial clients.

The office continues to operate under the existing management structure and brings a knowledgeable team experienced with soldier pile and lagging, tieback anchors, bored piling, micropiles, and slurry walls. Combining their local expertise with Keller’s global strength, they now offer a complete range of geotechnical solutions.

Area Manager Ilio Persico is the primary contact for area clients and is an accomplished civil engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. “I am most excited to offer the wide array of Keller techniques and to champion them in the region,” he states.

Senior Vice President Curtis Cook states, “I look forward to the opportunities this office brings to Keller in Canada, providing a platform for Keller to expand its full range of services to clients in eastern Canada. We are very impressed with the quality and abilities of the team, with whom we share similar values and business focus.”

Persico can be contacted at 450-231-0104 or ilio.persico@keller-na.com. The office is located at: 1900A, Rue Cunard, Laval, QC H7S 2B2.

