Keller Expands with New Offices in Oregon, Alabama

Keller, North America’s leader in geotechnical construction, announces the opening of new offices in Portland, OR, and Birmingham, AL.

The new offices will help further Keller’s growth with an expanded local presence supporting public, commercial, and industrial clients. Serving as a resource to the design and construction community, Keller’s expertise can address challenging geotechnical site conditions, provide comprehensive geotechnical construction solutions, and deliver enhanced services to these regions.

/**** Advertisement ****/

At the Portland office, Project Manager Ryan Thamm will be the primary Keller contact for area clients. He can be contacted by phone at (971)-347-0160 or email at rjthamm@keller-na.com. Thamm has over seven years of experience in the geotechnical construction industry. Starting in the Southeast region as a field engineer, Thamm supported ground improvement and structural support projects. In 2017, he transferred to the West Coast to focus on the Pacific Northwest Market. Now as a project manager in the Portland area, Thamm primarily focuses on ground improvement and earth retention techniques; however, applies his skills to all aspects of geotechnical construction. Thamm holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

For the Birmingham office, Project Manager William Wright, P.E., will be the primary contact for area clients. He can be contacted at (205) 890-9210 or whwright@keller-na.com. Wright has over seven years of geotechnical engineering and construction experience and began his career as a field engineer with Keller in its Houston, Texas office. Wright has extensive experience in designing ground improvement systems such as aggregate piers, soil mixing, and rigid inclusions, and has managed numerous projects throughout the southern United States. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in Civil Engineering from Auburn University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Texas.

About Keller

Keller was founded in 1860 and is the largest independent geotechnical contractor in the world with ongoing operations in over 40 countries across six continents. With a North American presence of over 100 years, Keller operates as the market leader with over 50 offices throughout the US and Canada.

Keller is the sole source for a complete geotechnical construction solution optimally designed to reduce clients’ risk. Web site address: www.keller-na.com

RELATED: Keller North America Performs Its First O-pile Project in Canada