Komatsu Expands Range of Hydraulic Breakers

Used in a variety of rock and concrete demolition applications from scaling a tunnel, to running a pedestal-boom on a quarry, or tearing out reinforced concrete abutments, breakers are essential tools. Designed and tested for compatibility with Komatsu excavators from the PC210 up to the PC490, Komatsu’s new JMHB-V breaker series helps customers achieve excellent impact energy and performance in a variety of demolition applications.

High productivity and efficiency

With minimal wasted energy and subsequent higher operating efficiency, Komatsu’s 100% hydraulic-fired V-series breakers modulate their impact force and frequency with up to 16 working positions to match most application’s requirements. Designed to help maximize productivity while helping lower cost per ton, the breakers are also fitted with an innovative energy-saving recovery valve that recuperates energy to drive efficiency.

Fully variable technology

Depending on the application’s hardness, V-series breakers automatically select the best piston stroke length and speed. By adjusting to either hard material, with long and powerful strokes, or to softer material, with shorter, faster strokes, the breakers can achieve high production output, with little wasted impact energy.

Valuable standard features

To help owners get more from their investment, Komatsu’s V-series breakers have several valuable standard features, including automatic greasing, advanced blank firing protection, swivel hose couplings and heavy-duty housing. The shock-dampening systems in the form of upper and lower suspensions help reduce the risk of cracking excavator booms and breaker housings, while the mounted standard automatic lubrication feature helps guard against contamination caused by dust and debris.

Control vibration and noise

For greater operator comfort, suspensions with rubber/poly components help absorb impact and reduce vibrations through the boom. The completely enclosed sound-dampening housings reduce the amount of noise generated when compared to open style breakers, to offer customers a solution to addressing noise ordinances in urban applications.

Equipped for dependability

To support regular maintenance of breakers, inspection kits are included with gauges to measure wear on all critical components. Additionally, these breakers are backed by the Komatsu North America Attachment Division, a dedicated hydraulic attachments sales and service team that supports Komatsu distributors. These specialists are factory-trained and experienced with installation, operation, service and rebuilds.

Learn more about Komatsu’s full line of hydraulic breaker attachments here.