Lekatech Introduces New Electric Hammer

By TBM Staff

Since its foundation in 2018, Finnish company Lekatech has revolutionized the world of breakers and hammers with its state-of-the-art advanced electric powered solutions. Continuing its work in redefining the capabilities and benefits of hammers and breakers, Lekatech unveiled its latest development at Hillhead 2024, the new Electric Hammer LEKA Toras 35.

The development and introduction of Lekatech electric hammer technology is seen by the breaking industry as ‘game changing’. The patented Lekatech linear electric motor technology is the result of many years of dedicated research and innovation. Its development is now disrupting the traditional hydraulic impact hammer market as its electric technology produces high levels of performance, delivering huge benefits on urban construction projects and in quarry or mine environments, above or below ground.

Lekatech’s electric hammer technology is a major advance in hammer design and construction. Of light weight and high power, but producing low vibrations, Lekatech hammers are built for operator comfort, economic use and high productivity. Electrically powered, Lekatech’s linear electric motor produces low emissions and operating costs, and as such, is transforming breaking globally.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with electric carrier machines, Lekatech electric hammers have been designed to be the perfect match for electrically powered machinery. The original Lekatech Electric Hammer delivers up to 70% energy savings when factoring in overall energy consumption of the equipment. In addition to energy efficiency, the Lekatech Electric Hammer has been able to significantly outperform comparable traditional technology, providing twice the blow impact energy of a hydraulic hammer of the same size.

“The Lekatech Electric Hammer is highly efficient and has a power to weight ratio superior to similar traditionally powered hammers. Furthermore, it was introduced to the market at the same time as electric excavators and is thus a natural partner for electric powered equipment, and the ideal choice for when working in zero or low emission areas. Through listening to our customers and distributors, we have now improved the Lekatech Electric Hammer. We are proud to introduce the Electric Hammer LEKA Toras 35 which will be shown for the first time at Hillhead 2024 in the UK (25-27 June) at the Lekatech stand, S7,” explains Antti Anttila, CEO, Lekatech Oy.

Introducing the LEKA Toras 35

As with its existing electric hammers, the LEKA Toras 35 has been developed using the latest technology in conjunction and working with breaking experts in the field. The LEKA Toras 35 is based on tubular linear (permanent magnet) electric motor technology which is designed to withstand the harsh conditions of breaker hammer use. The structure, despite weighing only 540kg, is robustly constructed with a minimum number of wear parts.

“For an operator, the effectiveness of the hammer is often the most important feature of a working machine. With LEKA Toras 35, significantly higher performance values are reached than with conventional technologies. It is also highly flexible, with adjustability being integral to its development. Every blow and every gap between the blows can be adjusted individually and dynamically enabling unprecedented possibilities for hammering applications,” explains Anttila.

“In designing the LEKA Toras 35, we built on the success of our original Lekatech Electric Hammer. This was developed so that users could benefit from using a breaker where each hit of the hammer is optimized with the machine adapting to changing conditions. In effect, using a high precision force that learns. Lekatech technology is an embodiment of digitalization in hammering and is a catalyst for the electric transformation in the ecosystem.

“Through the latest development, the LEKA Toras 35, we have developed an electric hammer which further revolutionizes the breaking and hammering industry. It has been tried and tested in demolition, hard rock quarrying and many other applications, and we are now proud to introduce it to professionals and companies who will truly benefit from its unique and market changing features. We feel that given the historical importance of Hillhead to the global hammering and breaking industry, that the show will be the perfect environment to introduce our latest development to the world,” adds Anttila.

Revolutionary environmental development

As with the original Lekatech Electric Hammer, the LEKA Toras 35 is based on Lekatech’s patented linear electric motor technology and uses electric impact hammer technology. This technological breakthrough not only enables more energy efficient earthmoving, quarrying and mining operations, but also strengthens the realization of a green transition in these fields.

“Environmental friendliness and performance go hand in hand with the LEKA Toras 35, with its programmable features providing flexibility that enable continuous digital development. Furthermore, the innovative hammer eliminates the need for oil and the oil-associated environmental impact of hammering, with oil consumption being reduced by 98% when compared to hydraulic hammers,” concludes Antti Anttila, CEO, Lekatech Oy.

The LEKA Toras 35 is now available from Lekatech, and a number of countries in Europe from Lekatech’s strategically located partners located throughout the world.

