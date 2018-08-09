Likins Named 2018 DFI Distinguished Service Award Recipient

Garland E. Likins Jr., P.E., cofounder, past president and consultant of Pile Dynamics Inc. (PDI), is the recipient of DFI’s highest award to an individual, the Distinguished Service Award (DSA). This award recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry. The award will be presented at the Awards Banquet during DFI’s 43rd Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in Anaheim, California, Oct. 24-27, 2018.

Likins was one of PDI’s original founders in 1972, and was president from 1977 to 2014. He currently is a principal and senior consultant for PDI, where he has directed the research and development of transducers, real-time processing equipment and software analysis programs for deep foundations.

Likins is widely recognized for guiding the development and implementation of dynamic pile testing as an industry standard in the United States and throughout the world. He has improved the state of the art in quality assurance by developing new and improved products, teaching, lecturing and writing more than 120 papers.

“Garland’s lifetime work has helped transform the approach, practice and understanding of quality assurance for all types of deep foundations,” says Theresa Engler, executive director of DFI. His work has helped to create the modern testing industry and advance the practice of deep foundation quality assurance.”

Likins is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), Pile Driving Contractors Association (PDCA) and the International Association of Foundation Drilling (ADSC).

He is an an associate editor of the ASCE Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering, and a recipient of the ASCE Robert B. Cummings Distinguished Leadership Award. He has authored and co-authored numerous ASTM deep foundation standards. As a member of DFI, he has been active on several committees and was the editor of the 1997 DFI Inspection Manual for Driven Piles. He also helped edit the AASHTO T15 Driven Pile Design Code and has been active in the PDCA and International Building Code.

He has a B.S. and a M.S. in civil engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

