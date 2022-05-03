Lithos Engineering Opens Salt Lake City Office

Lithos Engineering, a nationwide provider of tunnel and trenchless engineering services, announced the opening of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office. Lithos has been providing municipal tunnel, trenchless, and rehabilitation design and contractor support services since 2015 with a long history of projects in the Salt Lake and Jordanelle Valleys.

“We are very excited about opening our Salt Lake City office; it is a natural next step for Lithos. Having a local presence in Utah will further our ability to better serve our clients and continue to build the trust and reputation we have established,” says Robin Dornfest, President of Lithos Engineering.

The Salt Lake City office will be led by industry expert Brad Conder, P.E., a Utah native and Utah State graduate with over 25 years of experience consulting in the region and nationwide on geotechnical and trenchless projects.

Prior to joining Lithos, Conder worked for several years in the pipeline rehabilitation industry and has extensive experience in evaluating appropriate trenchless technologies to rehabilitate both gravity and pressure pipelines for sanitary sewer, storm drain and potable water systems. He also has vast municipal and geotechnical engineering experience in Utah, having worked as both a consulting engineer and city engineer. Brad received his B.S. and M.S. in Civil Engineering from Utah State University, with an emphasis in geotechnical engineering.

“We are thrilled to have Brad join our team and establish a physical presence in the region,” says Ryan Marsters, who currently manages Lithos Engineering’s Utah clients and, along with Dornfest, will be supporting Conder’s office opening. “He knows Utah and will be bringing vast experience and local knowledge to our team. His role will involve building new client relationships, expanding Lithos’ existing relationships in the Salt Lake City region, and providing tunnel and trenchless consulting uniquely tailored to the needs of our Utah partners and their projects.”

Salt Lake City will be the third location for Lithos Engineering, a highly skilled team of geo-professionals with varying backgrounds. Lithos currently has offices in Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado. The tight-knit Lithos team, referred to as the Lithosphere, is driven by a desire to serve communities with geotechnical and geological experience, and providing recognizable value through prudent and constructable design solutions with a focus on understanding and reducing project risks. Learn more at LithosEng.com

You can reach Conder at Brad@lithoseng.com or (801) 743-1333.

