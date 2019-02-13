Lithos Engineering Welcomes Olson

Lithos Engineering announced that Matthew Olson has joined the team. Olson is a Professional Engineer licensed in Washington and soon to be in Colorado. He brings an additional seven years of experience to the Lithos team.

\With a BS from University of Minnesota in Civil Engineering and an MS from Arizona State University in Geotechnical Engineering, Olson has spent the bulk of his career working as a engineer specializing tunnel and trenchless design. In addition to his design experience, Olson worked as a contractor for a Midwestern trenchless company building numerous guided trenchless installations. He also worked as a Hydrologist for the Dam Safety Unit of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

In joining Lithos, Olson brings significant trenchless expertise in microtunneling, auger boring, HDD, pipe jacking, pipe ramming, pipe bursting, pipe reaming, and UV- and steam-cured CIPPP. Olson has also served as the Chairman of the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) Young Professionals Committee and has been awarded NASTT’s Outstanding Paper Award, not once, but twice.

Olson is based in our Lakewood, Colorado, office as a Project Manager and is already immersed in the the firm’s interesting and challenging underground projects. He can be reached at Matt@LithosEng.com.

