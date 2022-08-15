MAPEI Announces New Facility in Houston

MAPEI Corp. announced the acquisition of a new 200,000-square-foot (18 581-m2) facility in Houston, Texas, that is designed for the manufacturing of powders and liquid admixtures. Currently in “phase one” of development as the manufacturing equipment is being installed, the facility holds the possibility for expansion in the future, according to Carlo Mandelli, Director of Operations for MAPEI. “When it opens in 2023, this new facility will be an immense strategic asset for us in Houston’s expanding market,” Mandelli said.

Located northwest of the city along the Beltway 8 corridor, this facility will create jobs for some of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Houston area – Kingwood, Humble and Atascocita. “By the year 2023, the plant will be up and running, not only producing MAPEI products but also creating approximately 80 new jobs between direct and indirect labor,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI Corporation. “This Houston facility joins our Garland facility, expanding our Texas footprint and allowing us to serve our customers across the South, West and Central United States even more efficiently.”

The facility in Houston also joins construction that is nearing the final stages at MAPEI facilities in Dalton, Georgia, and in Fredericksburg, Virginia – both of which will also be full-production facilities; announcements regarding their openings will be forthcoming.