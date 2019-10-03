MAPEI Donates to Bahamas Relief Effort

Familiar with the devastating impact of hurricanes, MAPEI has donated to the Bahamian recovery effort, sending roofing supplies from Puerto Rico as well as building accessories and monetary donations from its company headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

“After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, we were devastated,” explained Francisco Sanchez, General Manager, MAPEI Caribe. “That storm only passed over Puerto Rico for a matter of hours, and we are still rebuilding from the damage here. Hurricane Dorian stalled for days over the Bahamas. It is a true catastrophe. We are compelled to help.”

/**** Advertisement ****/

Also in 2017, Hurricane Irma came ashore in the Deerfield Beach/Ft. Lauderdale area, wreaking havoc on the area and badly damaging the roof of the corporate offices. In both instances, MAPEI swung into action, providing a relief effort for employees and for the hard-hit communities. With Hurricane Dorian, MAPEI has once again reached out.

Working with Tropix Shipping, MAPEI Corp. and MAPEI Caribe timed donations to concurrently reach the Bahamas Recovery Effort. MAPEI Caribe sent a 40-ft long shipping container filled with 20 pallets containing 600 units of bituminous, self-adhesive roofing membrane. MAPEI Corp. donated 1,000 buckets and 1,000 pairs of work gloves. “We know from first-hand experience that roofing materials, buckets and strong work gloves are necessary elements in the rebuilding process,” said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America.

“As an international company, MAPEI has a long history of reaching out in times of trouble,” Di Geso continued. “In addition to the product donations, as a company, we also donated to the Red Cross Bahamas Relief Fund. It is a core company value that we give back to the communities where we live and work, and those in the Bahamas have our full support.”

RELATED: MAPEI Joins AEC Cares’ 2018 Annual Project