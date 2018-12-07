MAPEI Extends International Presence to East Africa

MAPEI Group, headquartered in Milan, Italy, has grown to include 87 subsidiaries with the addition of Mapei East Africa Ltd, located in Nairobi, Kenya. The office joins existing MAPEI facilities in Egypt, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to increase MAPEI’s reach in the growing African and the Middle Eastern construction industries.

According to Veronica Squinzi, MAPEI’s Global Development Director, “Mapei East Africa Ltd will be focused on developing the markets in Kenya and surrounding countries – an area having almost 300 million citizens where major investments in infrastructure, residential and industrial buildings are foreseen for the next years.”

Mapei East Africa Ltd is staffed by a team with broad experience in the construction and chemicals markets. Led by Middle East and East Africa Regional Director, Stefano Iannacone, the new facility enhances MAPEI Group’s presence in Africa and the Middle East.

MAPEI Group specializes in developing chemical products for every aspect of construction, from waterproofing and structural strengthening to concrete repairs and tunnel building.

