Master Builders Solutions introduces MasterSuna RCT 323 Admixture

Master Builders Solutions US announces the launch of MasterSuna RCT 323 Admixture for Returned Concrete Treatment. This product is the first addition to the MasterSuna portfolio in the US and Canada.

Disposal of returned fresh concrete is an operational, financial and environmental challenge for concrete producers. According to the National Ready-Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA), 3-5% of fresh concrete is returned to the producer’s batch plant for processing and proper disposal. “Master Builders Solutions is assisting concrete producers in addressing these challenges with MasterSuna RCT 323 Admixture”, said Christopher Eagon, Product Manager for Admixture Systems US & Canada. “This one-component product is formulated to treat returned fresh concrete for subsequent use by the producer, such as backfill or road base material.”

The engineered powdered polymer admixture comes in pails of convenient water-soluble bags and gels the fresh concrete, resulting in very rapid stiffening, in as fast as two to five minutes. It significantly minimizes cement hydration and strength development, making it easy to break up into a granulated, aggregate-like material.

MasterSuna RCT 323 Admixture provides concrete producers with a fast-cost-effective solution to manage returned fresh concrete. “With the use of this new admixture technology, producers can now easily and sustainably divert a waste material into other beneficial applications,” commented Dr. Bruce J. Christensen, Vice President of Admixture Systems US & Canada. “By eliminating the need for onsite crushing of the returned hardened concrete, it also helps to simplify daily operations.”

With additional testing and qualification, material treated with MasterSuna RCT 323 admixture can potentially be used as a partial replacement for coarse aggregates in concrete, depending upon the local material specifications.

MasterSuna RCT 323 admixture is part of a comprehensive package of solutions from Master Builders Solutions, including MasterSet DELVO hydration-controlling admixture. Additional returned concrete solutions are planned for later this year.

For additional information on MasterSuna RCT 323 admixture for Returned Concrete Treatment, other products for treatment of returned concrete or to locate a Master Builders Solutions representative, visit www.master-builders-solutions.com/EN-US.

