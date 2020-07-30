Dejan Matic joined HNTB Corp.’s national tunnel practice as senior engineer, fire and life safety/tunnel ventilation. He is based in the Empire State Building at the firm’s New York office and serves as an accomplished resource to clients and projects across the nation.

/**** Advertisement ****/

With nearly two decades of broad industrial experience, Matic brings expertise in computational aerodynamics and thermodynamics. At HNTB, he is responsible for numerical modeling of fire ventilation; tunnel aerodynamics and tunnel climate; pedestrian behavior and evacuation modeling; and layout and dimensioning of mechanical ventilation systems for tunnels.

“Dejan brings another level of fire and life safety expertise to HNTB’s tunnel and underground team,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB chair national tunnel practice, senior vice president and HNTB Fellow. “His well-respected ventilation experience is valuable for our work on many of the country’s most complex tunnel projects. By modeling impacts of COVID-19, Dejan contributes to deployable and equitable technical solutions toward permanently restoring transit services in a pandemic-transformed society.”

Matic previously served as senior information developer for another consulting firm. He also spent seven years as senior analysis engineer — thermal management and led development, quality control and testing programs.

Matic earned a master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also earned bachelor’s degrees in applied mathematics from the University of Belgrade, College of Mathematics (Serbia).

RELATED: HNTB Names Bauer Tunnel Practice Lead-West Region