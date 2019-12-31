McMillen Jacobs Associates Announces Nine New Principals

McMillen Jacobs Associates announces nine Principal promotions in the firm’s Underground Division.

Christopher (Chris) Burke is the firm’s Boston Office Manager. Chris has 27 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management, and forensic construction consulting. He primarily provides claims services to owners, contractors, subcontractors, architects/engineers, and their counsel. He earned his MS in Structural Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his BS in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Kenneth (Ken) Dombroski, PE, is the firm’s Central Regional Manager and has 30 years of experience as a civil engineer. Ken’s primary areas of practice are stormwater management and municipal engineering. He is one of the leading experts in the Great Lakes region regarding manufactured stormwater treatment devices and methods for underground stormwater detention. He earned his MS in Public Administration and BS in Civil Engineering from Cleveland State University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Ohio.

Grant Finn, PE, SE, CEng, MICE, has more than 19 years of civil engineering experience, with a focus on underground engineering projects. His background includes structural design for underground works, including excavation support design, deep and shallow foundation design, tunnel rehabilitation, seismic engineering, and cut-and-cover facilities. Grant earned his MEng from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. He is a registered Professional Engineer and Structural Engineer in Washington, Chartered Engineer in the United Kingdom, and Chartered Professional Engineer in Australia.

Doug Grimes, PGeo, PMP, is the firm’s Vancouver Office Manager and has over 30 years of experience in design and construction of tunnel, hydropower, water supply, and reclamation projects. In the past 10 years, Doug has served as project manager on some of Vancouver’s most significant water and gas pipeline projects. He received his MSc in Geological Sciences from Queen’s University and his BSc in Earth Science from the University of Manitoba, Canada. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia and a certified Professional Project Manager.

Thomas (Tom) Hennings, PE, PEng, is the firm’s East Region Structural Engineering Practice Lead. He has more than 28 years of structural experience with 21 of those years specializing in underground projects including tunnels and deep excavation support systems. He earned his MS in Structural Engineering from Purdue University and his BS in Civil Engineering from Rutgers University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Massachusetts and 14 other states, as well as Ontario, Canada.

Yuxin (Wolfe) Lang, PE, GE, PEng, is the firm’s Geotechnical Engineering Practice Lead for Pipelines and Infrastructure. He has more than 25 years of geotechnical engineering experience, focusing on water, wastewater, and conveyance projects. Wolfe earned his MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Ontario and his BS in Geological Engineering from the Hebei Institute of Civil Engineering, China. He is a registered Professional Civil Engineer in Washington, Ontario, and British Columbia and a registered Geotechnical Engineer in Oregon.

Laura Miles, PE, DBIA, is the firm’s Portland Office Manager. She has 32 years of experience in civil engineering focusing primarily on alternative delivery and dispute resolution. Laura earned her MS in Business Administration from Boston University and BS in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. She is a registered Professional Civil Engineer in California, Hawaii, and Oregon and is a certified DBIA Professional.

Andrew (Andy) Mencke, PE, is the firm’s Civil and Architectural Design Practice Lead. He has 17 years of experience providing detailed design and project coordination on major transit, water, and wastewater system expansions and upgrades. During his time at McMillen Jacobs, Andy has been heavily involved in the Sound Transit East Link, Northgate Link, and University Link projects from their early design phases through construction. Andy earned his MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and his BS in Civil Engineering from Gonzaga University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Washington.

Yiming Sun, PhD, PE, has over 25 years of experience in civil, geotechnical, and mining engineering. He has in-depth knowledge and experience in the design of temporary and permanent support for tunnels, large caverns, and deep shafts. He also has extensive experience in numerical modeling for seismic, geotechnical, structural, groundwater, slope stability, and thermal analyses. Yiming earned his PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota, and his MS in Structural Engineering and BS in Geotechnical Engineering from Tongji University in China. He is a registered Professional Engineer in California, Nevada, and Minnesota.

