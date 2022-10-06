Microtunneling Short Course Heads Back to Scottsdale , AZ

The annual Microtunneling Short Course, which is marking its 30th anniversary in 2023, is heading to the Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 11-13, 2023.

The event brings together the international microtunneling community for a three-day Microtunneling Short Course, featuring top-notch technical presentations from leading global experts covering everything from planning, design and construction.

The Scottsdale Stadium is coined as “Old Town’s Premier Event Destination and Home to the Giants’ Spring Training.” The Microtunneling Short Course will be held in the Scottsdale Stadium’s Fieldhouse. New this year on April 10 will be a Kickoff Rooftop Reception at the Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town. All attendees are invited to enjoy drinks and appetizers as they overlook Camelback Mountain from the hotel rooftop, prior to the start of the course. On the first evening of the course, April 11, attendees are invited to attend a networking tabletop event in the Scottsdale Stadium Banyan Room.

The annual Banquet Dinner will take place Thursday, April 13, at its new location, Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. During the banquet the Microtunneling Achievement Awards will be announced. The event is one-of-a-kind in our industry that professionals from all aspects of the business – contractors, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers, and owners – all sit down together for an evening of networking and having a good time.

The Microtunneling Short Course is presented by course directors Tim Coss, Microtunneling, Inc., and Dr. Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir Engineering, as well as Jim Rush, Editor of Trenchless Technology.

Registration is now open for the course. For more information about the course, visit: www.microtunnelingshortcourse.com or contact Hannah Stakolich at hstakolich@benjaminmedia.com.