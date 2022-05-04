Microtunneling Short Course Held in Arizona

The 28th annual Microtunneling Short Course was held April 27-29, 2022, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new location, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, marked the first time the course was held outside of Colorado. The course also returned from a two-hiatus since last being held in 2020; the 2021 course was cancelled due to the pandemic.

More than 160 people attended the Microtunneling Short Course, which was founded in 1994 and continues to the go-to event for those in the microtunneling industry. The course agenda comprises experts from around the world from the contracting, engineering and manufacture/supply fields, as well as others.

Topics include equipment technology, design and planning, case studies, legal considerations, support equipment, microtunneling pipe, shaft construction and more. One highlight of the agenda was a contractor’s panel discussion highlighting the issues facing the industry today and what can be done to improve it.

In addition to the classroom-based instruction, the Microtunneling Short Course is known for its networking opportunities, which included an opening welcome reception and a closing awards banquet. The annual North American Microtunneling Association also holds its annual meeting in conjunction with the course.

There were five recipients of the prestigious Microtunneling Achievement Award, given to those who have made a meaningful and lasting impression in the field of microtunneling. Award winners were Maynard Akkerman, Akkerman Inc.; Dawn Lowers-Davis, Lowers Welding & Fabrication; Mike Garver, BRH-Garver Construction; Don Gonzales, Northwest Boring Company; and Gilbert Kimpel, MTS Perforator.

The course is organized and presented by Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Benjamin Media Inc.