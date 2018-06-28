MJA’s Adams Earns National Design-Build Certification

Dan Adams, President of McMillen Jacobs Associates, has successfully completed the Design-Build Institute of America’s comprehensive education and certification testing program to achieve the design-build industry’s highest designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional.

Two to six years of substantial, documented direct project experiences in design-build project delivery experience is an additional prerequisite for Designated Design-Build Professional certification. DBIA Certification is the nation’s only measurable standard of an individual’s knowledge of the “Design-Build Done Right” principles vital to successful project delivery.

By completing these requirements, which touch on all aspects of design-build, candidates earn the right to display “DBIA” after their names, identifying them to design-build end-users and the industry at large as experienced design-build professionals.

“DBIA’s Designated Design-Build Professional certification program has grown exponentially over the years mirroring the growth of the entire the design-build industry. In fact, many public and private owner solicitations now expressly encourage the inclusion of team members with DBIA Certification in their expanding number of design-build projects. DBIA is proud to offer the industry’s gold standard in education and to continue to certify record numbers of dedicated design-build professionals each year,” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO.

