Moretrench Announces New Water Treatment Division Management

Moretrench, A Hayward Baker Company, announced the addition of Ed Carter as the new Groundwater Treatment Division Manager. Under Carter’s leadership, Moretrench will continue to provide turn-key water treatment service to go hand in hand with their dewatering and geotechnical construction services.

Moretrench has a full line of capabilities to meet all the water treatment needs for the heavy construction, tunneling, power generation, environmental, and oil and gas industries. Moretrench is the single-solution dewatering and treatment contractor to simplify all water-handling project aspects.

Carter has both operational and technical experience in the groundwater/environmental treatment industries. He works at the Moretrench headquarters in Rockaway, New Jersey, and can be reached at 973-627-2100 x 296 or by email at Edward.Carter@moretrench.com.

Moretrench and Hayward Baker are part of the connected companies of Keller, a world leader in geotechnical solutions.

RELATED: Keller Group Acquires Moretrench