NASTT No-Dig Show Combines Live, Virtual Experience

The NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show will convene in Orlando, Florida, March 28-31 at the Orange County Convention Center — offering in-person and virtual offerings to bring the trenchless industry to you. The 2021 conference features 100-plus exhibitors and six educational tracks and forums.

After a year’s absence due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the show returns to showcase all the exhibiting, educational and networking needs attendees come to expect from this industry event, brought to them this year with all the safety and health protocols to keep your experience safe.

The NASTT 2021 No-Dig Show – owned by the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) and planned with the help of Benjamin Media Inc. – brings together attendees that includes public works, contractors, engineers, utility owners, damage prevention and industrial facility personnel.

Joining your trenchless colleagues in person in Orlando may look a bit different as show organizers work to ensure your health and safety, while still bringing you the value you expect from the NASTT No-Dig Show. Here is what you can expect as you network in the 2021 exhibit hall:

Masks will be required.

All aisles will be one-way and marked by directional arrow floor stickers.

Additional signage and floor stickers will be placed around the exhibit hall to remind you to stay 6 ft. apart.

Networking events have been moved to inside the exhibit hall to allow for social distancing.

All networking events with food and beverage will be contained to one area, and all food items will be pre-packaged.

Seating areas will be limited to four guests per table.

Sanitizer stations will be placed around the hall as well as in all other areas of the Orange County Convention Center.

Exhibitors may have plexiglass up to allow for additional social distancing.

New this year is an on-demand option for attendees who are unable to be there in person. This option offers attendees unlimited access from April 1-June 30 to all 150-plus recorded technical presentations and the ability to network with each other while learning more about each of our exhibitors through a virtual exhibit showcase. On-demand attendees can register for the show’s New Installation track, Rehabilitation track or attend the full conference.

For more information on all onsite and virtual registration options, visit nodigshow.com.

