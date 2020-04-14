NAT 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The UCA of SME announced that the North American Tunnel Conference (NAT 2020) has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). In a letter to speakers, UCA of SME staff wrote:

We are disappointed to inform you that NAT 2020 has been cancelled. It is a not a decision we took lightly. It is with the safety of all involved, coupled with the uncertainty of what business and travel environments will look like in June, that we have made the difficult decision to cancel this important event.

We appreciate the time and hard work you committed to making the program of NAT stand out in the industry. Thank you! The conference proceedings your manuscript,paper will appear, as planned, in the NAT Proceedings. They will be available as an eBook with a possible print-on-demand option. UCA of SME holds copyright so papers are referenced and cited as usual.

Additionally, UCA staff is exploring more virtual opportunities for various aspects of the NAT meeting. This virtual event will highlight various aspects of the program and exhibit.